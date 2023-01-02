Nagpur: The first batch of Agniveers for the Brigade of The Guards have reported at the Guards Regimental Center, Kamptee, Nagpur for training. A total of 112 Agniveers have reported for six months of training, before getting attested in the Indian Army.

The six-month training at Guards Regimental Center, Kamptee has begun on Monday. They will be sent to their units for further specialised training in the Indian Army after the completion of the training.

The Agniveers have come from various recruiting offices, between Dec 25 to Dec 31, 2022.