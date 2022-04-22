New Delhi: A shot was fired by a security guard during a scuffle outside the Rohini Court in the national capital on Friday morning. According to a lawyer, the incident took place around 10.00 am."An argument ensued between a lawyer and a security guard outside the gate of the Rohini Court. Things escalated and 2-3 more lawyers joined them. The argument soon took a violent turn and the guard fired a shot," the lawyer told the media. None was injured in the incident.

"An incident of gun firing took place at Rohini court. According to preliminary information, police personnel who was deployed at the court had opened fire. No injuries were reported," Delhi Police said

Further details are awaited.