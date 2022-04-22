Bilaspur(Chhattisgarh): An attempted robbery at a jewelry shop in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur city was foiled on Thursday and two robbers were arrested due to swift action by locals and police. The incident left a bullion trader injured. The incident took place at Deepak Jewellers in Gondpara locality, Bilaspur.

Senior Superintendent of Police Parul Mathur said, "The masked robbers posing as customers entered the shop at 2.30 pm and asked its owner Deepak Soni (33) to exhibit various items. When Soni showed them the jewelry, one of the robbers pointed a pistol and asked him to hand over the entire lot. One of them shot Soni on his thigh when he tried to overpower him. But he managed to snatch away the pistol from the robber."

After this, the criminals fled from the shop. But the armed robber was caught by locals while his two accomplices escaped. The police caught a second robber from the railway station. The injured trader was admitted to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Police recovered two country-made pistols, a knife, two live cartridges, and a motorcycle used in the crime.

Bilaspur Senior SP further said, "Mukti Sai, one of the accused, a resident of Sundergarh, Odisha has been taken into custody. The name of the accused arrested earlier is Mohammad Ramzan. We have intensified the blockade to find the third accused. We suspect that a gang from Odisha is involved in this incident."