Hyderabad: A fireman allegedly died by suicide here after being "harassed" over repayment of borrowed money by organisers of online loan apps, the Railway police said on Tuesday. The 33-year-old man's body was found on the tracks near a railway station on Tuesday, they said.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that the fireman, who was working at a fire station here, had taken loans from the instant loan apps, but was unable to repay them due to some financial problems, police said.

According to the family members of the deceased fireman, the agents of the apps allegedly harassed and abused him over not repaying the money and also sent messages to his contacts including relatives describing him as a loan defaulter due to which he resorted to the extreme step, a police official said. A case was registered. (PTI)