Kendrapara (Odisha): In a major firecrackers explosion, at least 40 people sustained burn injuries at Balia Bazar in Kendrapara district, Odisha, on Wednesday night during a crackers contest held between puja pandals as part of a ceremony, police said. The mishap took place during the immersion ceremony of God Kartikeswar. The injured persons were immediately rushed to the nearby hospitals.

The blast occurred as the puja pandals were competing with one another in the crackers bursting contest at the immersion venue at Balia Bazar, sources said. Firefighting personnel were immediately alerted about this incident. A spark from the fireworks contest allegedly triggered the explosion in crackers kept nearby.

Most of the burn injuries patients are admitted in the district headquarters hospital, sources said. Those who sustained critical injuries have been shifted to the S C B Medical College Hospital, Cuttack. Special arrangements have been made for the treatment of the burn injuries patients. Balia Bazar is located at a distance of 80 kms from Bhubaneswar, the Odisha state capital.