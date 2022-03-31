Una: In an unfortunate incident, 150 shanties were gutted by fire near the Common Facility Center of Haroli in the Una district on Thursday. It is being estimated that the migrant laborers lost lakhs of rupees worth of goods in the incident. The cause of the arson is yet to be disclosed. The fire brigade team reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

Meanwhile, the labourers and their children have been rescued safely during the incident. An employee of the fire department got partially burnt while controlling the flames. SDM Haroli Vikas Sharma along with DC Raghav Sharma reached the spot for the rescue work. The team of police and fire department is jointly engaged in the investigation of the case.

DC Raghav Sharma said that immediate relief is being provided to the migrant labourers affected by the fire. He said that the district administration with the help of industrial units, local gram panchayat, and social organizations is making arrangements for the accommodation and food of the migrant laborers.

