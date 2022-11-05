Mumbai (Maharashtra) : A fire broke out in a parcel van of the Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express at Nashik Road station in Maharashtra on Saturday morning, but nobody was injured in the incident, railway officials said.

The blaze erupted around 8.45 am in the parcel van (coach) next to the engine of the train that runs between Shalimar (West Bengal) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station in Mumbai, they said. "All passengers are safe," chief public relations officer of the Central Railway Shivaji Sutar said.

The fire has been extinguished and the parcel van is being detached from the other coaches at the Nashik Road station, he said. (with agency input)