Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): A fire broke out in a building here in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving an elderly couple dead, police said. The blaze in the four-story building, housing a shop and residence, broke out at around 4 am probably due to a short circuit, Superintendent of Police, Jhansi, Vivek Tripathi said.

Due to the fire, some LPG cylinders also exploded and the blaze engulfed the entire building and trapped the owner Sriram Agarwal (70), and his wife Shanti Devi (65). While the couple died, some other family members were injured and rushed to a hospital. A team of the fire department doused the blaze. A detailed probe is on in the matter. (PTI)