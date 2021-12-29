Chandigarh: BJP MLA Pramod Vij's car was set on fire by a miscreant outside the MLA Hostel, in Panipat city of Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The city police have access to CCTV footage of this incident. The footage shows a youth vandalizing Vij's car, later on, the youth escapes from the spot after setting the vehicle on fire. "A case has been registered at the city police station and an investigation has begun. We believe that there were two or three miscreants behind the act," said Sher Singh, SHO of Sector 3 police station. He also said that they have launched a manhunt to trace the culprits.

No casualties have been reported in the incident. A fire tender reached the spot and doused the fire, but the SUV's front portion was badly damaged, added police.

Vij had stayed in Panchkula on Tuesday night while the driver of the car and the security guard were staying at the MLA Hostel. “The car driver had returned to the hostel after dropping MLA in Panchkula. Usually, whenever the MLA comes to Chandigarh, his vehicle is parked at the MLA Hostel. We have lodged a police complaint in the area police station,” said a staff member.

Speaking to the reporters, MLA Pramod Vij, said, "I have no enmity with anyone. Police are conducting a thorough probe but I suspect it's a job of some miscreants."

The MLA also met Haryana Assembly Speaker Gyanchand Gupta regarding this incident. Gupta said, ''it is a serious issue and a matter of concern that such an incident took place in a high-security area''. He also said that at present, the police have started the investigation and will soon trace the accused.

MLA Hostel is where most of the Haryana and Punjab MLAs stay and it is considered a high-security zone. The police station in the area is just 100 meters away.

Some leaders expressed anguish over the incident.