Jodhpur: A sudden fire broke out with a loud explosion in the AC cooling plant of AIIMS Jodhpur on Wednesday afternoon, However the security guards immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze with fire retardant equipment installed at the plant, averting a major mishap.

As per the primary information, a short circuit is told to be the reason behind the fire.

The fire brigade reached the spot on the information of the incident but by then the fire was under control and no casualties were reported. After the incident, there is a situation of panic among the people and patients present inside the premises.

As initially, people thought that there was a fire in the oxygen plant of the hospital which got them worried, but later they came to know that it was the AC plant that came under fire.

Later, the senior officials and hospital administration reached the spot and reviewed the situation.

As the information flashed out, Jodhpur MLA Manisha Panwar and Mayor Kunti Deora Parihar also reached AIIMS concerned about damage to the oxygen plant.

As the country is witnessing the third wave of Covid 19, and if any damage happens to the oxygen plant it would adversely impact the health services.

