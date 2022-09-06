Lucknow: A fire broke out at 'Gravity Coaching Centre' at Shahnajaf Road in Lucknow's Hazratganj on Tuesday. According to sources, the fire broke out when more than 100 people including students were present in the coaching centre. The fire brigade arrived in time and took them out safely. The fire was soon brought under control.

Investigation revealed that the Kailash Kala Building has four floors with eight coaching centres running. At around 11:30 am, there was an explosion on the second floor due to a short circuit in the electricity meter.

After the investigation, Police Commissioner SB Shirodkar said, "the way children are being taught in two halls in the building is not safe in any respect. The building has not been constructed for commercial use. No arrangements have been made for fire safety and classes are going on in small rooms. There are no windows or even an emergency exit. The building would be sealed. Also, after the instructions of the DGP and the government, all the educational institutions operating in the city will be investigated."