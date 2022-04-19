Udaipur(Rajasthan): Authorities have sought the help of the Indian Air Force to douse the massive fire that has engulfed the Sajjangarh sanctuary here since Sunday morning. IAF helicopters were called in after futile efforts from the forest department and fire brigade personnel who were continuously trying to douse the fire but could not as winds further stoked the blaze so much so that it engulfed a major portion of the nearby hill.

On Monday, when the fire started to spread towards Badi lakeside, the forest department and Udaipur administration decided to get in an IAF helicopter to the spot to douse the fire. In the evening, the helicopter made two attempts to splash water over the blazing flames. The operation had to be called off due to darkness and was resumed Tuesday morning.

According to DFO Udaipur Ajit Uchit, the fire engulfed almost 200 acres of forest land. Fire erupted near the Har Mahadev temple near Gorilla viewpoint in the Sajjangarh sanctuary in the early hours of Sunday and spread slowly due to strong winds. According to officials, garbage was burnt outside the boundary wall of the Sanctuary and the flames of the fire were so tremendous that they spread and engulfed part of the sanctuary.

DFO Udaipur Ajit Uchit said, "around 50 to 60 staff officers along with three fire brigades of Udaipur Municipal Corporation and fire brigade of Narayan Seva Sansthan are engaged in extinguishing the fire since Sunday morning. But the flames have not been completely controlled. Due to strong wind, dry leaves and hilly area, forest staffers are also facing a lot of problems. At the same time, due to strong wind, the speed of the fire has doubled. However, so far no loss of wildlife has been reported."

Also read: Uttarakhand forest fire edging towards residential settlements