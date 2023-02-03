Telangana: Fire breaks out at New Secretariat in Hyderabad; no casualties reported

Hyderabad (Telangana): Fire broke out at Telangana's New Secretariat building in Hyderabad early morning on Friday. Over 10 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualties have been reported in the incident. This has been confirmed by the Hyderabad Police on Friday. The damage to property is yet to be estimated.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing out of the New Secretariat building complex. The flames rose in the first floor of the still under construction building complex. The reason for the fire mishap is short circuit in the lower floors, sources said. The new Secretariat building is being constructed at the same site after demolishing old structures adjacent to the Hussain Sagar lake near Tank Bund.

Most of the construction of New Secretariat is completed. Recently, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision for the inauguration of the building on February 17. The New Secretariat is named after B R Ambedkar, whose grandson Prakash Ambedkar has also been invited for the inaugural ceremony by the Bharata Rashtra Samiti government in Telangana.

KCR has invited DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, JDU national president Lalan Singh among others. Originally, KCR planned to construct this New Secretariat complex on the Polo Grounds but he had to give up that idea following lack of permission from the Central Government.