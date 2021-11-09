Bhopal: Four infants died when a fire broke out in the Government Kamala Nehru Children's Hospital (Hamidia Hospital Complex) in Bhopal on Monday night. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the accident.

He tweeted that the incident of fire in the children's ward of the hospital is very sad. Instructions have been given for a high-level inquiry into the incident of fire in the children's ward of Kamala Nehru Hospital in Bhopal. The investigation will be conducted by Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Mohammad Suleman.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said that there were 40 children in the ward at the time of the incident, out of which 36 are safe. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the parents of each deceased.

Earlier, there was chaos outside the hospital after the fire broke out. Family members were seen outside the hospital in search of their children. Fatehgarh fire station in-charge Zubair Khan said that the fire broke out on the third floor of the hospital building at around 9 pm on Monday night and after receiving information fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. The Medical Education Minister reached the spot on receiving information about the fire. Meanwhile, amidst the uproar, the family members of the children alleged that instead of saving the children, the hospital staff fled the spot. One of the parents said that they are yet to trace their kid while eyewitnesses said some parents were seen running with their children.