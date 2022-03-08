Saharanpur: A woman died and five others were injured in a massive fire that erupted in their house in Mohalla Makhdoom in Kasba Gangoh area of ​​Saharanpur on Tuesday.

The family of Praveen including his mother, wife, and children were sleeping when the fire broke out. Within a few moments, the fire spread out and his mother was burnt to death while the rest of the family barely managed to escape but with injuries. A short circuit, according to initial details, caused the fire which was eventually doused by several firefighters. The police reached the spot and rescued the people trapped inside with the help of locals. The injured people were taken to the district hospital.