Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): A fire broke out at two garment shops in the Vishram Ghat market area in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

According to locals, the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit in one of the shops which later spread to the shop adjacent to it.

Two vehicles of the fire brigade were rushed to the spot. No casualty has been reported.

More details are awaited.

Also read: Death toll in TN fire tragedy reaches two, CM Stalin announces solatium