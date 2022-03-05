Meerut: A fire broke out in the Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train at Daurala station in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, however, there was no report of any injury in the incident.

As per reports, the fire broke out in two coaches of the train this morning causing panic among the passengers. With smoke billowing out of the coaches, the passengers managed to get out without any injury to anyone as the train was halted at the station. The fire was being brought under control when this report was filed. A major tragedy has been averted as a large number of passengers travel by this train. According to railway officials, the fire in the coaches seems to have been caused due to a short circuit.

