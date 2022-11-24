Udhagamandalam (TN): Two workers were injured when a fire broke out in the Ordnance factory at Aruvankadu near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district on Thursday morning, police said. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby government hospital, they said.

The fire broke out in the welding section of the factory, about 14 km from here and Fire and Rescue Personnel rushed to the spot and put off the fire.A blast in the cordite section of the factory on November 18 had left eight workers injured, two of them seriously, and an investigation is in progress. (PTI)