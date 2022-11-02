Kolkata: A fire broke out in a multi-storied building in the Dunlop area on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday following a cooking gas cylinder blast, a fire department officer said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service as firefighters took a couple of hours to bring it under control after rescuing a few women and children stuck there, he said. The matter was reported at around 11 am when locals heard a huge blast from the second floor of a building which housed a few restaurants and other offices, he added.

"The fire is under control and we are carrying out a cooling process. No one is injured in the blaze as we rescued a few women and children stuck inside. We... disconnected the electric connectivity as one of our precautionary measures to control and douse the blaze," the officer added. (PTI)