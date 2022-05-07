Mumbai (Maharashtra): A major fire broke out on the second floor of the Life Insurance Corporation of India suburban office in Vile Parle West on Saturday. The blaze was noticed around 7 a.m. on the upper floor of the ground-plus 2-storied building which was closed at that hour due to the weekend holiday, and no casualties are reported.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police and other agencies rushed to the spot and are battling the conflagration in the midst of a semi-residential locality. At least eight fire tenders were deployed to the site to contain the flames. According to an official, firefighting operations are underway and no injuries or casualties have been reported.

"Fire confined to electric wiring, installation, computers, file records, wooden furniture, etc. in Salary Saving Scheme section on 2nd floor of ground plus upper two-floored LIC Office building. Three small hose lines of 8 motor pumps are in operation," the fire official added.