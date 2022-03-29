New Delhi: A fire broke out in Delhi's DTC bus due to a short circuit. The incident happened near gate number 6 of AIIMS. The bus was empty during the accident and no casualties have been reported. Bus conductor Mahipal, said, 'Suddenly smoke started coming out of the car, after which it was found that the fire broke out in the rear part of the bus, we tried very hard to extinguish the fire. All the passengers from the bus had got down at the bus stand.

