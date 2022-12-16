Kanpur: Three labourers were killed in a massive fire in a bicycle saddle factory in Kanpur, while five were injured on Friday morning. The bicycle factory is located in Sares Bagh of Fazalganj police station area of the district. On receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Eleven workers, who were injured, were rescued and sent to Hallet Hospital where three of them died while undergoing treatment. Speaking on the matter, Fazalganj police station in-charge Ashish Dwivedi said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. The family members of the deceased migrant labourers were informed over the phone about the mishap.

Locals blamed negligence on the administration's part as the DG of Fire Service Avinash Chandra had come to the city a few days ago and had asked to get industrial units, restaurants, and hotels inspected. They alleged that the accident could have been avoided given the administration had acted on the advice of the official.