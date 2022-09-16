Ahmedabad (Gujarat): An alert driver saved the lives of 25 passengers when a fire breaks out in a bus in Ahmedabad's Memnagar station. All passengers have been evacuated. Meanwhile, three fire tenders were pressed into service and they brought the fire under control within a few minutes. According to the driver, the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit in the engine. Later, he stopped the bus at the Memnagar bus stand when he saw smoke emanating from the engine.

"Immediately, I alerted the commuters and within minutes every passenger was pulled out of the bus with help of staff present at the bus stand," the driver said. As soon as all the passengers alighted from the bus, a sudden fire broke out in the bus and spread to the bus stand soon after. However, the fire brigade team reached the spot at the right time and brought the fire under control.