Gaya (Bihar): A fire broke out in the sleeper bogie of a train parked at Gaya Railway Station in Bihar. After receiving information, many vehicles of the fire brigade, including RPF personnel, GRP, railway officials, reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire. There is no casualty was reported in the accident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The person, who was present at the railway station at the time of the fire in the bogie of the train, said that he saw smoke billowing out of a sleeper bogie. He informed officials of RPF, GRP, Railways. After which officers of the district administration and railways reached the spot. Efforts were made to control the fire with the help of local people. After much effort, the fire was brought under control but by then it was, too, late. The entire bogie was burnt to ashes.

It is learnt that the bogie in which the fire broke out was transformed into an isolation ward during the Covid pandemic. In order to extinguish the fire, that bogie was separated from other bogies so that other bogies would not catch fire.

Fortunately, no one was present on the train when the fire broke out. Fire brigade officer Arvind Prasad said that after receiving the information, the fire brigade team, along with three vehicles, rushed to the spot and the fire could be brought under control. He expressed the possibility of someone setting the bogie on fire.