New Delhi: With the rise in temperatures, fire incidents have gone up in Delhi. On Friday evening, a Gurdwara situated in Vikaspur locality of Delhi caught fire which caused a commotion in the area. People were found running helter-skelter.

After the receipt of information, four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, and Sevadars of Gurdwara also used fire extinguishers to control the raging blaze. However, no casualty was reported.

The officials attached to the Gurdwara management committee said that the fire didn't cause any damage to the Holy book Guru Granth Sahib and also said that short-circuit was the reason behind the mishap. A video also went viral about the Gurdwara fire. But, members belonging to the Gurdwara management committee told people not to believe in rumors.