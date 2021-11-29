Thane (Maharashtra): Dozens of motor bikes charred in a fire that broke out during a wedding at Ansari Marriage Hall here at Khandupada in Bhiwandi on Sunday night. Guests were bursting firecrackers at the open space leading to a blaze at the wedding tent. As the fire spread, around 20 to 25 two-wheelers at the parking lot went up in flames. However, no casualty has been reported.

The fire brigade reached the spot and the fire was brought under control in two and a half hours. The incident has been reported to the local police station.

Marriage halls have been set up across many open spaces at Bhiwandi without prior permission from the authorities. Several fire tragedies had been reported from Bhiwandi earlier also.

Pressure is mounting on Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation to take adequate steps to tackle a perennial problem which has put many lives at risk.