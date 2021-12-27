Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi, no casualties
Published on: 28 minutes ago
New Delhi [India]: A fire broke out at a shoe factory here in Mangolpuri area on Monday, informed fire officials.
Around 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the site to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details of the mishap are awaited.
