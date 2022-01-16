Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at Secunderabad Club in the early hours of Sunday. Property worth crores of rupees loss was gutted in the mishap. On receiving information, fire department personnel reached the spot and doused the flames after four hours with seven engines. Based on a complaint, police took up a probe into the fire mishap.

Secunderabad Club was closed on Saturday for the Sankranthi festival. It may be noted that it was constructed in 1878 for military officials in 20 acres during British rule. The Central government recognised it as a heritage site in 2017 and released a postal cover. Around 250 regular employees and 100 contract employees have been working in the Club. A total of 5000 have membership in the club.

