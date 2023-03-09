Puri (Odisha): A fire broke out at a hotel building in Odisha's Puri late on Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday. Reportedly, three persons were injured in the fire incident that took place at Laxmi Market Complex and were taken to a nearby hospital. As per the police, there were around 140 tourists inside the hotel building when it caught fire.

"Of those 140 tourists, 30 were from Nasik and Indore. Around 110 were from Odisha and Jaipur. All of them were safely evacuated by the Odisha fire service team," Odisha chief fire officer Ramesh Majhi said. "The situation is under control. The exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire tenders are trying their best, and the fire will be doused soon," fire officer Majhi asserted.

According to information, the building caught fire around late at night, and efforts to douse the fire are still on. 12 fire tenders have been deployed at the spot and around 160 fire personnel are engaged in the operational. "There are no casualties reported in the fire which broke out around late night on Wednesday. Following information, a team of over 100 fire personnel and officials rushed to the spot. They are on the job since then," SP Kanwar Vishal Singh told media. SP Singh also added, "Traffic has been diverted on alternate routes to avoid jam and congestion." (ANI)