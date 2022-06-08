Shibpur (WB): At least 18 people suffered injuries as a major fire broke out at a paint factory in West Bengal's Howrah district on Wednesday afternoon, a fire department official said. Two of those injured are in "critical" condition, having sustained 80 per cent burns, he said, adding that the blaze was first spotted at the paint manufacturing unit in Shibpur around 1.40 pm.

"Workers were inside the factory when the fire started. While some managed to flee, at least 18 sustained injuries. An electrical short circuit at the mixing plant or the air conditioning system might have led to the fire. Since it is a paint unit, there were several inflammable items," he said. Eight fire tenders have been pressed into service, and the situation, at the moment, is under control, the official said.

"We will need some more time to completely douse the blaze. We have managed to arrest its spread. Buildings adjacent to the factory have been evacuated," he said. According to health department sources, two critically injured individuals have been admitted to state-run SSKM Hospital, while the other 10 are undergoing treatment at CMRI hospital. Fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose, who is monitoring the operation, said that a proper probe will be conducted into the mishap. (PTI)