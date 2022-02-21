Mumbai: A fire broke out on the first floor of Juhu's Hotel Sea Princess in Mumbai at 10.30 am on Monday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

According to the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the fire was extinguished in half an hour. No casualty has been reported so far.

Fire breaks out at Hotel Sea Princess in Mumbai

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.