Sambalpur: A major fire broke out at a gutkha manufacturing unit at Saradhapali in the Sambalpur district of Odisha on Monday. At least 25 people suffered burn injuries. On receiving information, the fire department and police personnel rushed to the spot and after rescuing the injured, they have been admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla. As per preliminary reports, fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.