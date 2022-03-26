Fire breaks out at godown in Thane
Published on: 1 hours ago
Thane (Maharashtra): A fire broke out at a godown in Thane's Kanya Nagar here on Saturday morning. "Firefighting operations are underway after a fire broke out in a godown in Kanaya Nagar, Thane around 3:20 am this morning," said Thane Municipal Corporation.
No casualties have been reported so far. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
