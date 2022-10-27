Navi Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a scrap shop behind the gate of Airoli Gothivali Sector 23, Mauli Heights in Navi Mumbai at around 10 am on Thursday. Two fire engines along with 12 firefighters, from Airoli and Koparkhairane, rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The Central Officer Airoli Gajendra Susvirak also reached the spot and has begun an investigation and said that some decorative items were kept in the store which caught fire.

A firefighter said that there were no casualties as everyone was rescued safely from the scrap shop on ablaze. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, two workers were killed and 11 workers suffered injuries after a major fire broke out after an explosion inside a boiler in a dye-manufacturing company at Bhageria Industries Limited in Tarapur-Boisar in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

In another incident on Wednesday, at least five fire tenders successfully brought the fire under control which broke out at a rice godown of Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Navi Mumbai's Kalamboli. The Chief Fire Officer in Kalamboli said that the 'call about the incident was received in the early hours of Wednesday."