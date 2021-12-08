Mumbai: A fire broke out in a BMW warehouse in the Turbhe MIDC area in Mumbai on Wednesday morning around 5 am, leaving 40 to 45 vehicles burnt to ashes. Around ten fire trucks from Nerul, Vashi and MIDC arrived at the spot of accident to extinguish the fire.

While the Turbhe MIDC police are investigating into the matter, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be identified. The spread of the fire was out of control during the accident, which made it quite tedious to extinguish it entirely. It took the fire-brigades about 6 hours of tireless efforts to get the situation under control.

Although no casualties were reported in the accident, the fire destroyed 40 to 45 new BMW cars parked in the warehouse, causing a massive financial loss of crores of rupees to the owner. The warehouse has also completely turned into ashes after the accident.

Also read: 2 more test positive for Omicron in Mumbai, toll reaches 10 in state