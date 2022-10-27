Dumka (Jharkhand): A massive fire erupted after a gas tanker rammed into a bus near Badhait village on Dumka-Bhagalpur main road under Hansdiha police station area of ​​the district on Thursday.

After the fire, there was a massive explosion in the tanker so much so that two more buses caught fire. The driver of the tanker has not been traced. It is speculated that either he left before the collision or was caught in the blaze.

According to the initial inputs, the fire is so massive that no one is able to go close to the spot. Police and fire services have reached the spot and efforts are on to rescue those injured in the accident.