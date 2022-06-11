Dausa (Rajasthan): A warehouse containing plastic goods caught fire in wee hours of Saturday at Maujpur village in Dausa district of Rajasthan. At least four to five people are feared trapped in the plastic godown. Fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames.

A tanker laden with chemicals was suspected to be one of the reasons behind the fire. Plastic plates and glass were stockpiled at the godown where four to five workers likely to have been trapped, police sources said. Efforts are on to douse the flames.