Jamshedpur/Ranchi: (Jharkhand) ETV Bharat has registered an FIR in a fraud case against a person for using ETV Bharat's banner in front of a shop in the Parsudih police station area of ​​Jamshedpur on Friday. A case has been registered and sections of Copyright Infringement have been imposed on the shopkeeper concerned.

Recently, the banner of ETV was put in front of the property of one Rakesh Sahu. A photo of the banner in front of the property had gone viral as well. When the team of ETV Bharat investigated the same, the viral picture proved correct. Following it, ETV Bharat's head office based in Hyderabad contacted SSP Jamshedpur M Tamil Vanan about the matter. The SSP said he was posted somewhere else. SSP Prabhat Kumar who is at present in-charge of Jamshedpur immediately took cognizance of the matter.

In this case, FIR has been registered in Parsudih police station (case no. 151/2022). Interestingly before the registration of the FIR, when the police team reached the spot, the person removed the banner of ETV Bharat and put up the banner of another channel.

Disclaimer: ETV Bharat has its own bureau offices across the country. We have correspondents in every district. We request all our readers not to trust such posters and banners put up like the one mentioned above. For any clarification or information, you can contact our Bureau office.

ETV Bharat is the country's largest media company. We do not provide any kind of franchise.