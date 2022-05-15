Pathankot: Police have registered an FIR in two different police stations in Pathankot against Punjab Pradesh Congress Women Secretary Tina Chaudhary in an alleged case of ransom, officials said. As per the complainant, the accused came to his office and threatened the staff. "I went out and when I returned and checked the money counter, Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 were missing," the complainant said.

When contacted, a police official said he had received complaints from people involved in the mining industry that a woman had come to their office and abused and threatened him. A case has been registered in this regard, he said.

Also read: Punjab: 201 cases filed against illegal mining activities