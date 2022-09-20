Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): The FIR was registered against nine persons, including senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his son Abdullah Azam, for dismantling a municipality-owned machine, used for cleaning and thereafter hiding it on the Jauhar University campus. The charges were slapped on them for dismantling and hiding the government-owned property.

Besides, the FIRs were also registered against former chairman of the municipality Azhar Khan and vice-chancellor of the university Sultan Mohammad Khan. It is alleged that the cleaning machine of the municipality was recovered during the digging work at Jauhar University. "The FIR was registered under Sections 409, 120-B of the IPC and Sections 2 and 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Bakar Ali Khan has lodged a complaint with the Rampur City Kotwali Police Station against seven people, including Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam. They were accused of dismantling the government machine and hiding them on the Jauhar University campus," police said.