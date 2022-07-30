Chitrakoot (UP): As many as 15 policemen including erstwhile SP Ankit Mittal and STF police personnel were booked for a fake encounter case of Bhalchandra Yadav, a member of dacoit Gauri Yadav gang on Friday. Yadav was shot dead on March 31, 2021, while Nathuniya, Yadav's wife and a resident of Padwanu village of Nayagaon area of ​​Satna district of Madhya Pradesh claimed that her husband was kidnapped, tortured, and shot in a fake encounter.

Nathuniya lodged an application in the court of Additional Sessions Judge (Special Judge DD Act) where the brother of the deceased, Lalchandra informed that Yadav, along with his brother went to the Satna court and on the way back they were abducted to Chitrakoot by STF jawan in a white Scorpio car. "Around 7 in the evening, Yadav was shot dead after brutal torture and his death was showcased as an encounter between Gauri gang and the security forces," Lalchandra alleged. He also mentioned in the FIR that Yadav was shot on his bare body as there were no bullet marks on his shirt.

At the same time, advocate Rajendra Yadav said that even after the court ordered lodging an FIR, the same has been lodged for the last 10 months. The deceased family has demanded to change the inquiry officers in order to bring out justice to the family.