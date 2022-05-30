Begusarai (Bihar): A case has been registered against eight people including the Former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Begusarai's CJM court in a case related to check bounce. A company named DS Enterprises has filed this case in the Begusarai CJM's court alleging that a cheque of 30 lakhs, provided by a company named 'New Global Produce India Limited' got bounced.

As Dhoni promotes the product and is said to be the chairman of the company, his name has also been included in the FIR. After hearing the matter on Monday, the court sent the matter to Judicial Magistrate Ajay Kumar Mishra, where the next date of hearing is fixed for June 28.

As per the details, New Global Produce India Limited had signed a deal with DS Enterprises to provide fertilizer worth 30 lakhs. The product also got delivered but allegedly the company did not cooperate with the seller and a huge amount of fertilizer remained unsold.

However, the company took back the remaining fertilizers and in lieu of this a cheque of 30 lakhs was also given in the name of the agency, but when the cheque was deposited in the bank, it bounced.

Over which a legal notice was served to the company, but no action is been taken in the matter nor has the company responded. After which, the proprietor of DS Enterprises, Neeraj Kumar Nirala filed the case. The complaint names the Chairman of New Global Produce India Limited, New Delhi, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CEO Rajesh Arya and others under Section 406, 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 138 of the NI Act.