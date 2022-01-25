Baghpat (UP): An FIR was registered against wrestler Babita Phogat and 64 others who were campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Baraut Assembly constituency of state's Baghpat, for having flouted Election Commission's guidelines and COVID-19 norms on Monday.

Phogat was campaigning for BJP candidate Krishnapal S Malik who is a candidate of the party from the Baraut Assembly constituency of Baghpat.

It is known that amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission of India on Saturday had extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.