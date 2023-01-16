New Delhi: Delhi police registered a case against the Twitter handles which were involved in online trolling besides making pedophilic comments on daughters of cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, following a complaint from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Sources said the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has registered an FIR after a notice was sent by the DCW against objectionable remarks made online on daughters of cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

A senior police official who is privy to the investigation said the matter is being pursued with Twitter. Meanwhile, the DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "after my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made on the daughters of @ImVKohli and @MSDhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and behind bars(sic)," in a tweet.

"FIR registered by IFSO Unit of Special Cell after a notice was sent by DCW chief Swati Maliwal on the reported objectionable remarks against the daughters of cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma on social media. We are pursuing the matter with Twitter," IANS reported quoting Delhi Police.

