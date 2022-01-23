New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against three students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), including the vice-president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), at Vasant Kunj South Police Station for violating Covid-19 guidelines.

The FIR has been filed against JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon, Joint Secretary Mohammad Danish Dolan and Lata Saran. A few days ago, a student doing PhD from JNU was molested by a bike rider inside the campus.

Upon protesting, the biker pushed the girl, snatched her mobile and fled. After this, a case was registered against the unknown miscreant at Vasant Kunj police station.

On the other hand, JNUSU students protested against the JNU administration after the accused was not caught even after 12 hours. Angered by the police callousness, the students inside the campus started to demonstrate, flouting Covid protocols.

After receiving the complaint, the Vasant Kunj South Police has registered a case against three students, including the vice-president for violating Covid-19 guidelines.