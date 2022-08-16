Mumbai: The Oshiwara police have registered a case against Bollywood singer-composer Rahul Jain for allegedly raping a 30-year-old female costume stylist in a Mumbai flat. Denying the allegation Jain dubbed it as "false and baseless"

According to police sources, the woman in her complaint stated that she met Jain through Instagram where he praised her work and then invited her to his flat in Andheri area on the pretext of hiring her as his personal costume stylist.

She alleged that he then took her to the bedroom of the flat and raped her on the pretext of showing her his belongings. She further alleged that Jain assaulted her when she resisted and also tried to destroy evidence.

"Police have registered the FIR under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 323 (Punishment for voluntary causing hurt), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Jain," an official said. Pertinently, in October last year, a Bollywood celebrity had also accused Jain of rape, forcible abortions, abandonment of child, and cheating. (with Agency inputs).