Lucknow: UP Police has filed an FIR in the matter pertaining to a Hindu priest's hate speech wherein he allegedly threatened to abduct and rape Muslim women. The incident had taken place on April 2nd outside a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district. However, the seer has now released a video tendering an apology for his alleged remarks. Days after a video of a Hindu seer's hate speech outside a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district went viral and sparked outrage, police registered a case and an investigation is underway.

The Sitapur police in a statement, on Friday, said that a case under relevant sections has been registered and further steps are being taken on the basis of witnesses' statements. The two-minute video containing the hate speech is said to have been recorded on April 2 when the seer, identified as Bajrang Muni Das, the mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town, was taking out a procession on the occasion of Navratri and Hindu New Year.

FIR filed against seer for hate speech in UP

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) North, Rajiv Dikshit, had said that legal action will be taken as per rules on the basis of the facts and evidence that surface in the probe. Even, the National Commission for Women took a serious note of the incident and condemned the statement made by the accused. Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the UP DGP to immediately intervene and register an FIR against the accused. The Commission had also sought the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

