Alwar (Rajasthan): Ramgarh's former BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja has kicked off a massive political storm in Rajasthan after being made a controversial statement when he went to console the family of Chiranjilal Saini, who was allegedly lynched by members of the Mev Muslim community on Sunday in Govindgarh town, on suspicion of tractor theft in Rajasthan's Govindgarh. An FIR has been registered against the BJP MLA at Govindgarh police station here for inciting religious sentiments.

The state police arrested 10 persons so far after allegedly bashing up a 45-year-old Chiranjilal Saini on Sunday on suspicion of tractor theft in Govindgarh, who died while undergoing treatment at Jaipur's state-run SMS Hospital on Monday. "An FIR has been registered under Section 153A of IPC against the BJP leader for his controversial statement in which he has complained of inciting religious sentiments of the people and spreading enmity. SP Tejaswini Gautam said, "Gyandev Ahuja has said on this matter that he is not a communal person and not against Muslims. He is against crime."

Earlier, the BJP leaders reached Govindgarh at Chiranji Lal's house to meet the family members on Friday where they expressed grief over the killing of Saini. Gyan Dev Ahuja said, "We lynched five people, be it in Lawandi or Behror. This has happened for the first time in this area that they have lynched someone. I have given free hand to workers to kill. We will get them acquitted and secure bail".

A BJP leader's video in which he admits to lynching people has gone viral on social media after it was shared by Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday. The purported video clip is of BJP's former Ramgarh MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja, who is allegedly seen admitting his supporters have so far "lynched five people".

The BJP leader is seen making the comment while interrupting a speaker, who was urging a group of people to launch an agitation against the lynching of 45-year-old Chiranjilal Saini. Saini was allegedly lynched by members of the Mev Muslim community on Sunday morning in Govindgarh town on suspicion of tractor theft.