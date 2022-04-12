Champawat: Sashastra Seema Bal has filed an FIR against unidentified men under Tanakpur Kotwali in Uttarakhand's Champawat district on Tuesday after a demarcation pillar at the Indo-Nepal border was found damaged.

As per the reports, demarcation pillar number 809/2 raised on the Brahmadev border was found damaged and an attempt was made to erase the column number marked on the Pillar. Champawat Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha confirmed the incident and said that the police and other security agencies have started the investigation. Earlier also, similar incidents have been reported in the area. In August 2020, some Nepalese citizens tried to encroach on the border areas in Tanakpur by putting fencing inside the Indian territory.

Also read: Woman among three Russian nationals held with cannabis on Indo-Nepal border in Bihar