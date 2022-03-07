Chandauli (UP): Police have registered a case against five people including former MLA and SP candidate Manoj Singh Dablu, in connection with the alleged assault of a BJP booth president of Bansingpur village in Chanduali district Sunday evening.

Soon after the alleged incident, the BJP MLA Sayedaraja Sushil Singh reached the police station and remained there until police registered the FIR against the SP candidate. The incident took place in Bansingpur village on Sunday evening. Villages had caught BJP booth in charge, Digvijay Pandey with a diary and cash and thrashed him alleging that he was distributing money to the voters.

Later the SP candidate Manoj Singh Dablu reached the spot with his supporters and took the BJP member's diary in his possession while calling the local police. In the meantime, MLA Sushil Singh also reached the police station and demanded a case be registered as Dablu.

BJP's booth president, according to sources, was beaten for allegedly distributing money and liquor to voters. Dablu was also present during the scuffle and had a heated argument with the police. On the complaint of the BJP booth president, a case was registered against Dablu, Arvind Yadav, Rais Yadav, Rishu Yadav, and Govind Yadav under IPC sections 147, 148, 323, 506 and 307.

Read: Patriarch Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh urge people to vote for SP and alliance partners